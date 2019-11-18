HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Debut Official Music Video For "I Want My Now", Announce 2020 European Tour

On the heels of an explosive performance of their song “I Want My Now” on The Late Late Show with James Corden, American rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires announce a European tour in summer 2020.

Rock and roll royalty Joe Perry, Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp and shock rock icon Alice Cooper will tour in support of their critically acclaimed new studio album, Rise, which was released via earMUSIC in June. The trek will take them throughout Germany, Austria, Poland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, Switzerland and more.

VIP packages and presales begin this Tuesday, November 19, with the general public on sale starting this Friday, November 22. VIP Packages can include Meet & Greet with Johnny, Joe, and Alice, exclusive merch, reserved tickets, and more. For further details on VIP Packages and tour dates go to HollywoodVampires.com.

Confirmed dates:

August

15 - Summer In the City - Citadel Mainz, Germany

16 - Stadtpark - Hamburg, Germany

18 - Legends of Rock Festival - Charlotta Valley, Poland

20 - Citadel Music Festival - Berlin, Germany

23 - Emsland Open Air - Lingen, Germany

25 - Konig-Pilsener Arena - Oberhausen, Germany

27 - Clam Castle - Klam, Austria

28 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany

29 - Riverside Festival - Aarburg, Switzerland

September

8 - Rockhal - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

10 - Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy

Further dates will be announced soon.

Earlier this year, Hollywood Vampires completed a triumphant seven-city North American tour which included a sell-out show at the famous Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and the group was voted “Best Performance” of 2018 at London’s Wembley Arena.

An exclusive glimpse behind the scenes on the road can be found in the video for “I Want My Now” off of the album Rise. Watch below: