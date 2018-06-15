HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Get Serious - "We’re Doing What We Keep Telling Young Bands To Do: Don’t Lose The Anger In Rock ’N’ Roll, Don’t Lose That Edge, Don’t Mellow Out!," Says ALICE COOPER

Hollywood Vampires - featuring Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp - are currently packing out Europe’s arenas and working on a second album of entirely original material. The band's summer tour ends on July 8th in Rome, Italy, after which Cooper and Depp will continue working on their second album.

Time will tell as to whether their novelty value will survive, but both are adamant that they’re now taking what was once a bit of fun a lot more seriously.

“I think we really found our sound this time; I think we just had it by the tail on the first record,” Johnny Depp tells Dom Lawson for The Guardian.

Alice Cooper adds: “We’re doing what we keep telling young bands to do: don’t lose the anger in rock ’n’ roll, don’t lose that edge, don’t mellow out! All of the songs that have been written so far are really raucous rock ’n’ roll songs. It’s got a lot of attitude to it.”

Hollywood Vampires tour dates:

June

16 - Genting Arena - Birmingham, UK

17 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, UK

19 - Glasgow SEE Hydro - Glasgow, UK

20 - Wembley Arena - London, UK

22 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

24 - Graspop Festival - Dessel, Belgium

27 - Tollwood - Munich, Germany

29 - Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany

30 - Clam Castle - Klam, Austria

July

3 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland

5 - Montreux Jazz Festival - Montreux, Switzerland

7 - Summer Festival - Lucca, Italy

8 - Cavea - Rome, Italy