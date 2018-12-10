HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Minus Guitarist JOE PERRY Headline ALICE COOPER's 17th Annual Christmas Pudding; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

Hollywood Vampires - featuring Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, and Joe Perry - headlined Cooper's 17th annual Christmas Pudding concert at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, December 8th. According to an AZ Central report, however, Perry was unable to perform as he is recovering from recuperate from pulmonary issues that had caused him to collapse backstage at Madison Square Garden in November following an appearance with Billy Joel.

From the report:

They're more a band now than they were the first time they played Pudding in 2016, with more original material to share. And they kept the focus on the strength of that original material as they made their way through "The Boogieman Surprise," "My Dead Drunk Friends" and – "just to you show we're not a one-trick pony," as Cooper introduced it – "Welcome to Bushwhackers," a song that had more of a Sun Records rockabilly flavor.

Then, they got back to their roots with a handful of covers, from "Baba O'Riley" by the Who, complete with a synth loop, to David Bowie's "Heroes," with Depp really making a case for himself as a front man, Cooper playing blues-harp on "The Jack" by AC/DC and bassist Chris Wyse assuming the vocal spotlight on a raucous "Ace of Spades."

They closed their proper set the way you'd close your proper set if you were them, with "School's Out." After all, as I heard Cooper tells his bandmates while discussing setlist order during soundcheck, “Generally, you can’t do anything after ‘School’s Out’.” True enough.

Ending the night with an all-star rendition of Chuck Berry's "Run, Rudolph, Run" is a Pudding tradition. This year, that all-star rendition included two surprise guests – Nita Strauss, who had her own show that same night in Scottsdale, and the woman she replaced in Cooper's band, Orianthi.

Read the complete report here. Fan-filmed video from the Hollywood Vampires set can be viewed below.

Proceeds from the Christmas Pudding benefit the free music, dance, arts and vocational programs for teens at Alice Cooper’s Rock Teen Center.