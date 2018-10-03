HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES To Headline ALICE COOPER's 17th Annual Christmas Pudding Concert

AZCentral.com is reporting that Hollywood Vampires - Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, and Joe Perry - will headline Cooper's 17th annual Christmas Pudding concert at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, December 8th.

Proceeds benefit the free music, dance, arts and vocational programs for teens at Alice Cooper’s Rock Teen Center. Tickets, which range from $120 - $225, will go on sale at 10 AM on Monday, October 8th, at Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd St., Phoenix, CelebrityTheatre.com or 602-267-1600.