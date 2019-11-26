HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES To Play String Of UK Dates In September 2020
November 26, 2019, 9 minutes ago
American rock supergroup, Hollywood Vampires - rock and roll royalty Joe Perry, Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp, and shock rock icon Alice Cooper - have added a string of September 2020 UK dates to their European tour schedule.
Pre-sale and VIP on-sale for the UK shows starts Wednesday, November 27 at 10 AM, local venue time. General Public on-sale starts Friday, November 29 at 10 AM, local venue time.
UK dates:
September
2 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
3 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro
5 - London, UK - The O2
6 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Arena
Hollywood Vampires previously announced the first dates for a European tour in summer 2020. The band will tour in support of their critically acclaimed new studio album, Rise, which was released via earMUSIC in June. The trek will take them throughout Germany, Austria, Poland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, Switzerland and more.
For further details go to HollywoodVampires.com.
Europan dates:
August
15 - Summer In the City - Citadel Mainz, Germany
16 - Stadtpark - Hamburg, Germany
18 - Legends of Rock Festival - Charlotta Valley, Poland
20 - Citadel Music Festival - Berlin, Germany
23 - Emsland Open Air - Lingen, Germany
25 - Konig-Pilsener Arena - Oberhausen, Germany
27 - Clam Castle - Klam, Austria
28 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany
29 - Riverside Festival - Aarburg, Switzerland
September
8 - Rockhal - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
10 - Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy
Earlier this year, Hollywood Vampires completed a triumphant seven-city North American tour which included a sell-out show at the famous Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and the group was voted “Best Performance” of 2018 at London’s Wembley Arena.
An exclusive glimpse behind the scenes on the road can be found in the video for “I Want My Now” off of the album Rise. Watch below: