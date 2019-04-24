HOLOCAUST Added To Chania Rock Festival

Legendary NWOBHM band Holocaust, who recently released their 11th studio album, Elder Gods, is the latest addition to the Chania Rock Festival, being held in Crete, Greece from July 5th-6th. Order the new album at this location.

This year’s billing include Demons & Wizards - the brainchild of Hansi Kursch (Blind Guardian) and Jon Schaffer (Iced Earth) - Tarja, Rotting Christ, Uli Jon Roth and Carthagods, plus more acts to be announced.

Early bird weekend ticket cost only 48 euros, and can be found here.

Says organizers: "Get ready to arrange your summer holidays in one of the most beautiful islands of the Mediterranean and combine it with two days full of heavy metal music. Enjoy the Cretan hospitality, drink raki, swim in some of the most extraordinary beaches on earth, taste famous local food and watch your favorite metal bands perform live in an unforgettable venue in the center of the city. A combination that cannot be missed."

More details at facebook.com/ChaniaRockFestival/ and chaniarockfestival.gr.