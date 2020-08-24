HOLY MOTHER Signs With Massacre Records; "Wake Up America" Single Streaming

US hard rock outfit, Holy Mother, has signed with Massacre Records.

Earlier this year, powerhouse vocalist Mike Tirelli and mind-blowing drummer Jim Harris reunited again, aiming to give Holy Mother a fresh, heavy and modern rock sound! Guitar wizard Greg Giordano joined them as well. Along with a soon-to-be introduced new bassist, the band's lineup is now complete. But wait, there's more.

As of today, Holy Mother's brand new digital single. "Wake Up America". is available for streaming and download. Get it here, listen below.

Holy Mother happily deliver music for fans of modern, hard-driving, bang-your-head rock that will make you raise your fist to the air and chant for more. The band will also release a brand new full-length album soon, so keep your eyes peeled for future updates.

(Photo - Janet Tirelli)