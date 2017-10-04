HOLYCIDE Launch Comic Lyric Video For MOTÖRHEAD Tribute Track

Spanish thrash metallers, Holycide, have released an official comic lyric video for “Motörhead”, the band’s tribute to the legendary band featured on their Annihilate... Then Ask! album, released in February 2017 via Xtreem Music. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Afterworld Remnants”

“Annihilate... Then Ask!”

“Human's Last Dawn”

“Eager To Take Control”

“Motörhead”

“Bonebreaker”

“Deserve To Be Erased”

“Losers (Detente)”

“Leather Spikes Chains & Blood”

“Back And Forth”

“Motörhead” lyric video: