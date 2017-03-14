HONEYMOON DISEASE Announce “Electric Eel” 7” Single; Joins The Sign Records

Honeymoon Disease has released the “Electric Eel” 7” single and has joined The Sign Records. The band is currently on tour with Horisont in Sweden and will return to the studio this summer, to record the follow up album to their debut The Transcendence (Napalm Records). The “Electric Eel” 7" will be released May 2nd on physical format. A tease of “Electric Eel” will be out March 27th with the digital release of the B-side of the single, a cover of American soul legend Eddie Floyd’s track “Big Bird”. Preorders available here.

Honeymoon Disease is a speedy rock ‘n’ roll quartet from Gothenburg, Sweden. With burning guitar riffs and some sweaty ‘70s grooves, this band’s high voltage stage performance will give you a colorful punch right in the face – A glowing black eye with a taste of bands like Thin Lizzy, The Hellacopters and KISS.