HONEYMOON SUITE Cancel Upcoming Shows In Québec And British Columbia Due To Coronavirus Fears

Platinum-selling Canadian rockers Honeymoon Suite have checked in with the following update:

"Due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak and circumstances beyond our control, we are disappointed to announce the cancellation of 3 upcoming shows.

March

20 - Salle Jean-Paul-Tardif - Quebec City. PQ

21 - Casino Lac - Leamy, Gatineau, PQ

April

3 - Port Theatre - Nanaimo, BC

The health and safety of our fans is our first consideration, and we will do our very best to reschedule the dates as soon as possible. You may contact the venue or ticket agency for a full refund, or your tickets will be honored for a future date."

Honeymoon Suite have been working on new music. Frontman Johnnie Dee and guitarist Derry Grehan recently checked in from the studio at an undisclosed location in England with a taste of one of the songs.

The band recently released a new single entitled "Tell Me What You Want". Check out the official video for the song below.