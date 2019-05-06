HONEYMOON SUITE Check In From The Studio; New Album Due Later This Year

Platinum-selling Canadian rockers Honeymoon Suite have checked in with the following update:

"A little snippet of Davey (Betts) in the studio banging out a track for the new album! Rock solid as always, but you’ll have to wait to hear the song! New HMS music later this year!"

Honeymoon Suite fan Valena Davidsen recently shot some live footage of Honeymoon Suite playing in Calgary, Alberta including guitarist Derry Grehan's solo, which he performed with a twist....

Honeymoon Suite have released seven studio album since 1984, their last full length record in 2008 (Clifton Hill), but they have toured extensively since then. In 2016 they released the seven song Hands Up EP, which included two live tracks.