HONEYMOON SUITE Check In From The Studio With New Music Tease

Platinum-selling Canadian rockers Honeymoon Suite are currently working on new music. Frontman Johnnie Dee and guitarist Derry Grehan have checked in from the studio at an undisclosed location in England with a taste of one of the songs.

The band recently released a new single entitled "Tell Me What You Want". Check out the official video for the song below.

Honeymoon Suite guitarist Derry Grehan recently checked in with the following update:

"Great news. I am going to be working with Godin Guitars to design and build the first ever 'Derry Grehan Tread Model'. Godin is a great company and we have worked with them for years. I can't wait! The guitar should be available in early 2020."