HONEYMOON SUITE Guitarist DERRY GREHAN Holds Fan Q&A, Performs Band Classics In Live Facebook Online Chat

April 7, 2020, 32 minutes ago

On April 5th, Honeymoon Suite guitarist Derry Grehan held a live online chat  - with the help of his daughter, Leah - via Facebook, answering fan questions and performing snippets and solos from some of the band's classic tunes.

Grehan recently posted a video playthrough of the song "Words In The Wind", taken from the Honeymoon Suite's Platinum-selling second album, The Big Prize, released in 1986.



