HONEYMOON SUITE Guitarist DERRY GREHAN Live In Calgary - "Hold My Guitar..." (Video)
December 30, 2018, 2 hours ago
Honeymoon Suite fan Valena Davidsen recently shot some live footage of Honeymoon Suite playing in Calgary, Alberta including guitarist Derry Grehan's solo, which he performed with a twist....
Honeymoon Suite will perform on New Year's Eve at Century Casino in Edmonton, Alberta with the Headpins. A limited number of tickets are still available here.
The band's first confirmed dates for 2019 are as follows:
February
2 - Club Regent Casino - Winnipeg, Manitoba
July
11 - Roxodus @ Edenvale Aerodrome - Stayner, Ontario
August
16 - Delta Bessborough Gardens - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan