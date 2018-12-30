HONEYMOON SUITE Guitarist DERRY GREHAN Live In Calgary - "Hold My Guitar..." (Video)

Honeymoon Suite fan Valena Davidsen recently shot some live footage of Honeymoon Suite playing in Calgary, Alberta including guitarist Derry Grehan's solo, which he performed with a twist....

Honeymoon Suite will perform on New Year's Eve at Century Casino in Edmonton, Alberta with the Headpins. A limited number of tickets are still available here.

The band's first confirmed dates for 2019 are as follows:

February

2 - Club Regent Casino - Winnipeg, Manitoba

July

11 - Roxodus @ Edenvale Aerodrome - Stayner, Ontario

August

16 - Delta Bessborough Gardens - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan