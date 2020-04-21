HONEYMOON SUITE Guitarist DERRY GREHAN Posts Playthrough Videos For "Funny Business", "Burning In Love" And "Feel It Again"

Honeymoon Suite guitarist Derry Grehan has posted video playthrough for the songs "Funny Business" and "Burning In Love" from the band's 1984 debut album, and "Feel It Again" from the band's Platinum-selling second album, The Big Prize, released in 1986. Check them out below.

Grehan will be posting a guitar tutorial for "Feel It Again" on Facebook in a few days. Stay tuned