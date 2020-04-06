HONEYMOON SUITE Guitarist DERRY GREHAN Posts "Words In The Wind" Playthrough Video

Honeymoon Suite guitarist Derry Grehan has posted a video playthrough of the song "Words In The Wind", taken from the band's Platinum-selling second album, The Big Prize, released in 1986.

Honeymoon Suite have been working on new music. Frontman Johnnie Dee and guitarist Derry Grehan recently checked in from the studio at an undisclosed location in England with a taste of one of the songs.

The band recently released a new single entitled "Tell Me What You Want". Check out the official video for the song below.