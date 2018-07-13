HONEYMOON SUITE Guitarist DERRY GREHAN's Daughter Confirmed As Support Act For Upcoming Shows, Recording Solo EP

Canadian rockers Honeymoon Suite have checked in with the following update:

"Hey everybody, check out Derry's daughter Leah Marlene, who has just launched a PledgeMusic campaign to fund her first ever EP which she is working on this summer for release in the fall. Leah has great new songs and you can all be a part of it through the campaign. Go to this location to see all the great packages that Leah is offering.

We appreciate your support of this gifted and up and coming singer/songwriter! Also, you can catch Leah live on the road this summer opening for Honeymoon Suite on July 27th at Bluewater BorderFest in Sarnia, ON and July 28th at Carl Zehr Square in Kitchener, ON."

Honeymoon Suite recently released a lyric video for the song "1986", taken from their new Hands Up EP. Check it out below.

The tracklist for Hands Up is as follows:

"Hands Up"

"Like The Stars"

"Never Was A Forever"

"Market Square"

"One Step Closer"

"Hey Deanna"

"1986"

"Burning In Love" (live)

"New Girl Now" (live)