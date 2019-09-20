HONEYMOON SUITE Guitarist DERRY GREHAN To Issue Signature "Tread Model" Guitar In 2020
September 20, 2019, 36 minutes ago
Honeymoon Suite guitarist Derry Grehan has checked in with the following update:
"Great news. I am going to be working with Godin Guitars to design and build the first ever 'Derry Grehan Tread Model'. Godin is a great company and we have worked with them for years. I can't wait! The guitar should be available in early 2020."
Honeymoon Suite fan Valena Davidsen shot some live footage of Honeymoon Suite back in 2018 playing in Calgary, Alberta including a Derry Grehan's solo, which he performed with a twist....