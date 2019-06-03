HONEYMOON SUITE Guitarist DERRY GREHAN Undergoes Hand Surgery - "Doctor Says I'll Be Fine In No Time"

"Don't try this at home folks," warns Honeymoon Suite guitarit Derry Grehan. "Four weeks ago I dropped a 15lb weight on the ring finger of my left hand and crushed the little bone at the tip and had to have surgery immediately... yes, that's the hand that goes on the neck and makes all them notes! Talk about pain my friends!!!!!!"

"This is the x-ray today (pictured below). Doesn't look like it, but its healing and I can actually use it a little.

HMS played two nights in Grand Bend two weeks ago, and I did both shows using only three fingers, did anybody notice?? The show must go on! Doctor says I'll be fine in no time... see you all out there on the road this summer!" @Lawrence Li, MD - Orthopedic & Shoulder Center

In live news, Honeymoon Suite return to the stage on June 5th with a free, all ages concert in Vaughan, ON at Transit Square. To view their complete tour schedule, click here.