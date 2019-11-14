HONEYMOON SUITE - Official Video For New Single "Tell Me What You Want" Released

Platinum-selling Canadian rockers Honeymoon Suite recently released a new single entitled "Tell Me What You Want". Check out the official video for the song below.

Honeymoon Suite guitarist Derry Grehan recently checked in with the following update:

"Great news. I am going to be working with Godin Guitars to design and build the first ever 'Derry Grehan Tread Model'. Godin is a great company and we have worked with them for years. I can't wait! The guitar should be available in early 2020."