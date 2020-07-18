HONEYMOON SUITE Perform Lockdown Version Of "Burning In Love" (Video)

Canadian rockers Honeymoon Suite have checked in with a new lockdown video.

"We can't be out there with all our amazing fans right now so here's the next best thing. Hope you all enjoy it!"

Guitarist Derry Grehan and vocalist Johnnie Dee previously posted an acoustic version of their iconic hit "New Girl Now".

Honeymoon Suite have released a new single, "Find What You're Looking For", which is now available on all digital platforms. Check it out below.

In late 2019, Honeymoon Suite released a new single entitled "Tell Me What You Want".