HONEYMOON SUITE Post Lockdown Acoustic Version Of "New Girl Now" (Video)

Honeymoon Suite guitarist Derry Grehan and vocalist Johnnie Dee got a chance to record virtual video of their iconic hit "New Girl Now".

"We can't be out there playing for you all right now so this is the next best thing until we see you again. More videos to come. Stay tuned...."

Honeymoon Suite have released a new single, "Find What You're Looking For", which is now available on all digital platforms. Check it out below.

In late 2019, Honeymoon Suite released a new single entitled "Tell Me What You Want". Check out the official video for the song below.