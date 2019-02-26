HONEYMOON SUITE Recording In Nashville - "New Songs... New Riffs" (Video)

Canadian rockers Honeymoon Suite recently checked in with the following update:

"Great times working with Mike Krompass, Rich Redmond and Benjamin Staxx in Nashville on the new record!"

Honeymoon Suite fan Valena Davidsen recently shot some live footage of Honeymoon Suite playing in Calgary, Alberta including guitarist Derry Grehan's solo, which he performed with a twist....

The band's confirmed dates for 2019 thus far are as follows:

April

9 - Scotiabank Convention Centre Theatre - Niagara Falls, ON

July

11 - Roxodus @ Edenvale Aerodrome - Stayner, Ontario

August

16 - Delta Bessborough Gardens - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan