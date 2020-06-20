HONEYMOON SUITE Release New Single "Find What You're Looking For"

Canadian rockers have released a new single, "Find What You're Looking For", which is now available on all digital platforms. Check it out below.

Mike Krompass (Mike K) is a multi-Platinum music producer, songwriter, mixer, engineer, multi-instrumentalist and programmer. He recently signed Platinum-selling Canadian rockers Honeymoon Suite to his new label, 1225 Label Group, and is currently working with the band on a new album. Release details are not available as yet, but stay tuned for updates.

In late 2019, Honeymoon Suite released a new single entitled "Tell Me What You Want". Check out the official video for the song below.