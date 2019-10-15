HONEYMOON SUITE Release New Single "Tell Me What You Want"

October 15, 2019, 26 minutes ago

news honeymoon suite hard rock

Platinum-selling Canadian rockers Honeymoon Suite have released a new single entitled "Tell Me What You Want". Check it out below. A video for the song is in the works and due to be released soon.

Honeymoon Suite guitarist Derry Grehan recently checked in with the following update:

"Great news. I am going to be working with Godin Guitars to design and build the first ever 'Derry Grehan Tread Model'. Godin is a great company and we have worked with them for years. I can't wait! The guitar should be available in early 2020."

Honeymoon Suite fan Valena Davidsen shot some live footage of Honeymoon Suite back in 2018 playing in Calgary, Alberta including a Derry Grehan's solo, which he performed with a twist....



