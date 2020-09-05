HONEYMOON SUITE Release Official Lyric Video For New Single "Find What You're Looking For"

Canadian rockers Honeymoon Suite recently released a new single, "Find What You're Looking For", which is now available on all digital platforms. They have released an official lyric video for the track, which can be viewed below.

They recently checked in with the following update:

"Great news... our single 'Find What You're Looking For' has moved up 10 spots on Billboard Mainstream Rock Canada to #29 this week! Wow! Thanks to all of our amazing fans! Looking for the single to be added to many more radio stations across the country very soon! Keep calling in your requests to your local radio stations!"

In late 2019, Honeymoon Suite released a new single entitled "Tell Me What You Want". Check out the official video for the song below.