HOOBASTANK Sign Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records; New Album Due In 2018

2017 marks another chapter in the career of rock act, Hoobastank, by signing to the Austrian indie label Napalm Records and announcing their next album, scheduled for the first half of 2018.

Hoobastank comments on their future endeavors: “We’re extremely thrilled about signing with Napalm Records and honored to be joining their roster of talented artists. For our 6th full length album we finally got to work with producer Matt Wallace (Faith No More, Maroon 5). We had been wanting to work with him for years and finally the timing was right. The writing and recording process was everything we could have hoped for. Matt challenged us and brought out different aspects of what we love about making music. We’re excited for our fans to hear it and to make some new fans along the way.”

Napalm CEO, Thomas Caser, also commented on the latest addition to the label's artist roster: "We are delighted to work with this iconic rock act and are looking forward to the band’s new album which is scheduled for 2018!"

In 1994, Hoobastank was founded in Agoura Hills, California. In 2001, Hoobastank attracted the interest of global player Island Records, which at that time was the home of acts such as Nine Inch Nails, The Cranberries, PJ Harvey, Pulp, and Tom Waits, to name a few. Hoobastank released their debut album in 2001.

The music of these Calfornia youngsters worked really well during this time of fun sports, high profile video games, and blockbuster movies. Being featured in the Agressive Inline video game, the inline skate counterpart to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Series, and contributing to the soundtrack of the motion picture Daredevil helped propel Hoobastank’s career to a new level. Also, the release of their world famous song "The Reason" from the self titled album ended up being played in the final episode of the cult TV show Friends which helped gain much fan recognition. The song stayed at #1 for 21 weeks on the Canadian single charts, which broke a new record back then, and made it to #2 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The album would reach #3 on the Billboard 200 charts and hit Top 10 of many other countries' charts as well.

To this day, Hoobastank has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, with over 500 thousand subscribers to their Youtube channel, almost 2 million followers on Facebook, 50 thousand followers on Twitter and nearing that on Instagram, it's safe to say that Hoobastank are one of the true American rock acts of our time.

Hoobastank has stayed active in the game, continuing to release successful albums. They have been featured in motion picture soundtracks and even contributed to Music for Relief in support of the Haiti earthquake crisis in 2010. Coming on board with Napalm will start the next chapter in the band’s career.

Hoobastank lineup:

Douglas "Doug" Robb - lead vocals, guitar

Daniel "Dan" Estrin - lead guitar

Chris Hesse - drums, precussion, backing vocals

Jesse Charland - bass, backing vocals