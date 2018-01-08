HOODED MENACE To Release Ossuarium Silhouettes Unhallowed Album This Month; "Sempiternal Grotesqueries" Track Streaming

Finland-based death/doom metallers, Hooded Menace, will release their new album, Ossuarium Silhouettes Unhallowed, on January 26th via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the new track "Sempiternal Grotesqueries" below.

Their most ominous, dark, and mature album to date, Ossuarium Silhouettes Unhallowed showcases the Finns at the height of their collective powers. Tracks such as "Sempiternal Grotesqueries" and "Cathedral Of The Labyrinthine Darkness" explode out of the depths, where cavernous death metal collides with gut-wrenching doom.

Hooded Menace expertly weave dreary funereal atmospheres with melodically driven songwriting, which only adds to the crushing album's emotional gravitas. Ossuarium Silhouettes Unhallowed is one of the heaviest albums of 2018, and proves Hooded Menace to be at the forefront of the genre. Doom awaits.

Tracklisting:

"Sempiternal Grotesqueries"

"In Eerie Deliverance"

"Cathedral Of Laybrinthine Darkness"

"Cascade Of Ashes"

"Charnel Reflections"

"Black Moss"

"Sorrows Of The Moon" (bonus track)

"Sempiternal Grotesqueries":

(Photo - Pasi Nevalaita)