HOOKERS & BLOW Announce December 2018 Shows For Los Angeles And Las Vegas; Confirmed For Trailer Park Boys Cruise 2019

Hookers & Blow, a now legendary side project formed by longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi has announced a pair of shows in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, which will cap off the band's busiest year to date since forming 15 years ago. The band will be closing out 2018 with back-to-back parties on December 30th at Club 172 at The Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV and on December 31st at the Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, CA.

Hookers & Blow completed two extensive tours in 2018, headlining their own 25 city Holiday Hangover Tour in January, as well as supporting The Dead Daisies on their first headline trek of North America, which kicked off on August 15th in Cleveland, OH, and wrapped in Hollywood on September 16th with a sold out show at The Roxy Theater in Hollywood, CA.

"We had an amazing time out there this past year. it was great to finally go out and take this thing to the next level and promote Dizzy's solo record at the same time" says Grossi. "What started out as a joke has really grown legs and become a viable entity, it is actually kind of frightening! We are also very grateful for the opportunity to have been able to support The Dead Daisies. They took great care of us, it really felt like a family out there - no egos, no drama - just a lot of fun, and a lot of laughs, which really seems to be missing in rock n' roll these days, I hope we can do it again at some point, it was a great match-up."

Hookers & Blow has also been chosen to appear on the 2019 Trailer Park Boys Cruise, being presented by Sixthman, who has handled highly successful cruises for Kid Rock, Chris Jericho, and the KISS Kruise, among others.



Hookers & Blow's current lineup consists of:

Dizzy Reed (Guns N' Roses)

Alex Grossi (Quiet Riot)

Robbie Crane (Black Star Riders)

Johnny Kelly (Danzig, Type O Negative)