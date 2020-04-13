HOOKERS & BLOW Announce First Ever Facebook Live Q&A; Announce Rescheduled Shows

Hookers & Blow, the now legendary project formed by longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi will be hosting a Facebook live Q&A set to take place Saturday, April 18 on the band's official Facebook page. Fans can submit questions via the link below through Friday, April 17 at 5 PM PST.

The band has also rescheduled several spring shows that were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

October

22 – Santa Rosa, CA – Rockstar University

23 – Orangeville, CA – The Boardwalk

24 – Monterrey, CA – Silva’s

25 – San Francisco, CA – TBA