HOOKERS & BLOW Announce First Ever Facebook Live Q&A; Announce Rescheduled Shows
April 13, 2020, 42 minutes ago
Hookers & Blow, the now legendary project formed by longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi will be hosting a Facebook live Q&A set to take place Saturday, April 18 on the band's official Facebook page. Fans can submit questions via the link below through Friday, April 17 at 5 PM PST.
The band has also rescheduled several spring shows that were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic:
October
22 – Santa Rosa, CA – Rockstar University
23 – Orangeville, CA – The Boardwalk
24 – Monterrey, CA – Silva’s
25 – San Francisco, CA – TBA