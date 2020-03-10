HOOKERS & BLOW Announce Spring Tour Dates; New Single Available For Preorder

Hookers & Blow, the project formed by long time Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, have announced a short run of spring tour dates which will kick off on April 16 in Santa Rosa, CA.

The band recently announced a recording deal with the world’s fastest growing independent record label Golden Robot Records. The first single from the record is a cover of the Eddie Money classic “Shakin”, which is currently available for preorder and is set for release on March 23. Preorder here.

Mark Alexander-Erber, Golden Robot Entertainment Group Founder and President comments: "Having worked with Dizzy already on his debut solo album and also working with Alex with his new project, I felt the synergy immediately with H&B, it’s all about great rock ‘n’ roll and killer night out, it almost harks back to the energy and times on the sunset strip in the mid-‘80s. It's that cool, so how could we not be involved? The best part for me was how much Alex and Dizzy dig this band and how much energy and passion they put into it, I am very excited for their debut album full of classics, this one is going to be a lot fun and real pleasure to be involved with."

Spring dates:

April

16 – Santa Rosa, CA – House Of Rock

17 – Monterey, CA – Silva’s Nightclub

18 – Orangeville, CA – The Boardwalk

18 – Redding, CA – TBA

20 – San Francisco, CA – Slim’s Concert Venue