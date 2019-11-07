HOOKERS & BLOW Announce Winter Tour Dates

November 7, 2019, 22 minutes ago

Hookers & Blow, the now legendary project formed by long time Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, have announced a string of winter tour dates, including The Combat Radio Christmas Carol Event which will take place on November 17 at The Canyon Club in Santa Clarita CA and will feature cast members of Star Wars, The Avengers, The Simpsons, Twin Peaks, Family Guy and more.

Dates are as follows:

November
15 - Petie's Place - Tarzana, CA
16 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA
17 - The Canyon Club - Santa Clarita, CA

December
13 - Mohegan Sun Casino - Uncasville, CT (Dizzy Reed Solo)
26 - Whisky A Go Go - Hollywood, CA
27 - TBA - Las Vegas, NV

In addition to Reed and Grossi, Hookers & Blow's current lineup includes Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig), Mike Duda of W.A.S.P. and Nadja Reed.

(Photo - Mirman Photography)



