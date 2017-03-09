HOOKERS & BLOW Book April Gigs

"Since Guns N' Roses will taking a short break, we figured, let's do some Hookers & Blow, with our good friends Paradise Kitty - All Girl Guns N' Roses Tribute Band... (on all shows except the Whisky) - come out & hang," says keyboardist Dizzy Reed. Confirmed dates are as listed:

April

12 - Malones - Santa Ana, CA

14 - St. Rocke - Hermosa Beach, CA

15 - The Cave - Big Bear, CA

16 - Whisky A Go Go - Hollywood, CA

Joining Dizzy Reed in Hookers & Blow is: guitarist Alex Grossi (Quiet Riot), bassist Mike Duda (W.A.S.P.), and drummer Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative).