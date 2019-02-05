HOOKERS & BLOW Confirm Plans For 2019 Covers Album

Hookers & Blow, the now legendary project formed by longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, have entered the recording studio to record a covers album.

"We have been asked for years about putting out an actual recording," says Alex Grossi. "It never really made sense until now, as we have actually found the perfect record label and team that actually get "IT" as far as what Hookers & Blow is all about, so we have decided to go for it and are currently in the studio tracking an album of some of our favourite tunes, with some of our favourite people and just having FUN with it. I can't fucking wait to share some of what we have planned for this thing."

Look for an official announcement with more details and worldwide release date in the coming weeks.

Hookers & Blow celebrated it's 15th anniversary with two extensive tours in 2018, headlining their own 25 city Holiday Hangover Tour in January, as well as supporting The Dead Daisies on their first headline trek of North America, which kicked off on August 15th in Cleveland, OH, and wrapped in Hollywood on September 16th with a sold out show at The Roxy Theater in Hollywood, CA.

Hookers & Blow will be performing next month on the 2019 Trailer Park Boys Cruise, being presented by Sixthman, who has handled highly successful cruises for Kid Rock, Chris Jericho and KISS, among others. In addition, the band will be appearing on April 14th in Hollywood, CA at The Rainbow's Party In The Parking Lot.