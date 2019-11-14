HOOKERS & BLOW Cover EDDIE MONEY Classic "Shakin'"; Audio

Hookers & Blow, the now legendary project formed by long time Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, have released a clip of their cover of the Eddie Money classic "Shakin", from their upcoming cover album which is set to be released via Golden Robot Records in early 2020, while appearing on iHeart Radio's Appetite For Distortion podcast. Listen below.

"Eddie Money was a huge inspiration to both Diz and myself" states Grossi. "Aside from his legendary body of work, he was truly one of the sweetest and most down to earth people ever, we are all really going to miss him"

Listen to "Dizzy Reed and Alex Grossi talk Hookers & Blow and Eddie Money | Ep. 157" on Spreaker.

Hookers & Blow recently announced a string of winter tour dates, including The Combat Radio Christmas Carol Event which will take place on November 17 at The Canyon Club in Santa Clarita CA and will feature cast members of Star Wars, The Avengers, The Simpsons, Twin Peaks, Family Guy and more.

Dates are as follows:

November

15 - Petie's Place - Tarzana, CA

16 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

17 - The Canyon Club - Santa Clarita, CA

December

13 - Mohegan Sun Casino - Uncasville, CT (Dizzy Reed Solo)

26 - Whisky A Go Go - Hollywood, CA

27 - TBA - Las Vegas, NV

In addition to Reed and Grossi, Hookers & Blow's current lineup includes Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig), Mike Duda of W.A.S.P. and Nadja Reed.