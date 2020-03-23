HOOKERS & BLOW Feat. GUNS N' ROSES, QUIET RIOT Members Release Cover Of EDDIE MONEY's "Shakin'"; Audio

Hookers & Blow, the project formed by long time Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, have been hitting the studio to record a covers album, set for a 2020 release via Golden Robot Records.

Today sees the first single to hit our ears and that is an inspired cover of the Eddie Money classic, "Shakin’". Hookers & Blow deliver the track with all the soul, honesty and depth of the original but in their own fashion, dripping with immaculate musicianship and flawless vocals. "Shakin’" finally sees the undeniable talent of Hookers & Blow shine through on their debut single.

"Shakin’" is available on digital platforms now. You can listen to the song below.

“We are all huge Eddie Money fans, and actually got to know him personally over the years," says Alex Grossi. "He was an amazing talent and an equally amazing and hysterically funny person who touched so many people. He always got a kick out of this project whenever I mentioned it to him, so this being the first release off the record seemed like a perfect tribute to him. Rest In Peace Eddie."

Grossi continues, "We have actually found the perfect record label in Golden Robot Records - They actually get “IT” as far as what Hookers & Blow is all about, so we are tracking an album of some of our favourite tunes, with some of our favourite people and just having FUN with it. We can’t wait to share some of what we have planned for this thing.”

The band has tapped producer Alistair James who recently worked with Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp on the newest Hollywood Vampires album. Look forward to more new music in the near future and Hookers & Blow may just be the current cure you are looking for.

"Shakin’" lineup:

Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses) - Vocals/Keyboards

Alex Grossi (Quiet Riot) - Guitars/Vocals

Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig) - Drums/Vocals

Nadja Reed - Vocals