HOOKERS & BLOW Guitarist ALEX GROSSI - "There Are Very Few People That Keep It As F@#king Real As CHARLIE SHEEN, Or Us"; New Tour Dates Announced

Hookers & Blow, the now legendary project formed by long time Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, recently announced a global merchandise and recording deal with the world’s fastest growing independent record label Golden Robot Records for a 2019 release.

In addition to Reed and Grossi, Hookers & Blow's lineup now includes Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig), Robbie Crane (Black Star Riders) and Nadja Reed.

With news of the bands signing to Golden Robot Records, the one and only Charlie Sheen sent the band a big shout out, wished them well, and of course, wanted All Access next time they play in town. Watch the video below.

Alex Grossi comments: "There are very few people that keep it as fucking real as Charlie Sheen, or us."

Says Mark Alexander-Erber - Golden Robot Records: "Charlie Sheen, love him or hate him, he is polarising to say the least, and what a buzz it is to have him support the band. Cant wait to see him at the show wearing a HNB t-shirt!"

Hookers & Blow have tapped producer/engineer Alistair James for their new album. Alistair recently worked with Joe Perry and Johnny Depp on the newest Hollywood Vampires album.

Newly confirmed tour dates:

June

6 - Art Theater - Hobart, IN

7 - Twisted Spoke Saloon - Peoria, IL

8 - The Looney Bin - Bradley, IL

9 - HVAC Pub - Chicago, IL