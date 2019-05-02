HOOKERS & BLOW Guitarist ALEX GROSSI - "There Are Very Few People That Keep It As F@#king Real As CHARLIE SHEEN, Or Us"; New Tour Dates Announced
Hookers & Blow, the now legendary project formed by long time Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, recently announced a global merchandise and recording deal with the world’s fastest growing independent record label Golden Robot Records for a 2019 release.
In addition to Reed and Grossi, Hookers & Blow's lineup now includes Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig), Robbie Crane (Black Star Riders) and Nadja Reed.
With news of the bands signing to Golden Robot Records, the one and only Charlie Sheen sent the band a big shout out, wished them well, and of course, wanted All Access next time they play in town. Watch the video below.
Alex Grossi comments: "There are very few people that keep it as fucking real as Charlie Sheen, or us."
Says Mark Alexander-Erber - Golden Robot Records: "Charlie Sheen, love him or hate him, he is polarising to say the least, and what a buzz it is to have him support the band. Cant wait to see him at the show wearing a HNB t-shirt!"
Hookers & Blow have tapped producer/engineer Alistair James for their new album. Alistair recently worked with Joe Perry and Johnny Depp on the newest Hollywood Vampires album.
Newly confirmed tour dates:
June
6 - Art Theater - Hobart, IN
7 - Twisted Spoke Saloon - Peoria, IL
8 - The Looney Bin - Bradley, IL
9 - HVAC Pub - Chicago, IL