HOOKERS & BLOW Inks Deal With Golden Robot Records

Hookers & Blow, the now legendary project formed by long time Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, are happy to announce they have signed a global merchandise and recording deal with the world’s fastest growing independent record label Golden Robot Record for a 2019 release.

“We have been asked for years about putting out an actual recording since we started this thing in 2003,” says Grossi. “It never really made sense until now, as we have actually found the perfect record label in Golden Robot Record that actually gets "it" as far as what Hookers & Blow is all about. We are currently in the studio tracking some of our favorite songs with a very talented and diverse cast of characters, as well as working on some very outside the box merchandise ideas. We can’t fucking wait to share some of what we have planned for this thing."

For the musical side of things, the band has tapped producer/engineer Alistair James for the project who recently completed working with Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp on the newest Hollywood Vampires album.