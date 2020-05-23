HOOKERS & BLOW Releases Teaser Clip For THE ROLLING STONES Classic "Rocks Off", Announces Live Q&A For Monday

Hookers & Blow, the now legendary project formed by long time Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi have released a teaser clip of the first video off their new covers album that is being released later this year via Golden Robot Records.

The band will be world premiering the video during their Facebook Live Q&A set for Monday, May 25th at 5pm PST / 8pm EST.

With their latest single, Hookers & Blow bust out an energetic and rambunctious version of The Rolling Stones classic "Rocks Off” from the iconic double album Exile On Main Street.

“If I had to pick one song to cover from the Stones, 'Rocks Off' would be it. Enjoy!" - Dizzy Reed

The track and video will be available worldwide on Monday, May 25th via Golden Robot Records and is currently available for pre-order at this location.