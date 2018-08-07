HOOKERS & BLOW To Include New DIZZY REED Solo Material In Summer Tour Set List

Hookers & Blow, a much beloved side project formed by Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi is celebrating it’s 15-year anniversary with a North American tour supporting The Dead Daisies. The 25-city tour will kick off on August 15th in Cleveland, OH.

Most recently, Dizzy Reed released his very first solo record Rock 'N Roll Ain't Easy, featuring members of: Guns N' Roses, No Doubt, Quiet Riot, W.A.S.P., The Psychedelic Furs, Thin Lizzy and many more.

"We are going to do be adding some of Dizzy's new solo material to the set this time out, which for the most part has never really been a regular part of what we do, but since this tour was announced, a lot of people have been asking for it," says guitarist Alex Grossi. "We are going to give a few of the songs a shot and see how it goes, we have done a few here and there, but are really looking forward to finally playing the material live on a nightly basis"

Hookers & Blow has always kept its members busy between their high-profile projects and earlier this year they completed their annual "Holiday Hangover" tour rounded out by bassist Todd Kerns (Slash, The Age Of Electric), drummer Johnny Kelly (Type O Neative, Danzig) and bassist Chip Z' Nuff (Enuff Z'nuff).The tour also featured comedian Don Jamieson (VH1's That Metal Show) - Robbie Crane (Black Star Riders) will be on bass for this summer's tour.

The Dead Daisies / Hookers & Blow - 2018 North American tour dates:

August

15 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s

17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

18 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

19 - Louisville, KY - Diamonds

22 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

23 - London, ON - Harris Park

24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre

25 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

26 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

28 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

9 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

31 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

September

1 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

4 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

6 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

8 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

14 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

16 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre