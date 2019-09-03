HOOKERS & BLOW To Perform At Combat Radio Christmas Carol Event

Hookers & Blow, the now legendary project formed by long time Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, have announced that they will be performing at The Combat Radio Christmas Carol Event, featuring the cast members of Star Wars, The Avengers, The Simpsons, Twin Peaks, Family Guy and more.

In addition to Reed and Grossi, Hookers & Blow's lineup includes Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig), Robbie Crane (Black Star Riders), Mike Duda of WASP and Nadja Reed.

The Combat Radio Christmas Carol Event is a benefit supporting Combat Radio's work with social services and features a L-I-V-E ‘audience interactive’ reading of a Christmas Carol.

The event is set to take place at The Canyon Club in Santa Clarita, CA on Sunday, November 17. Tickets can be purchased here.

(Photo - Mirman Photography)