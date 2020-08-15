HOOKERS & BLOW To Release New Single "Trampled Underfoot"

Hookers & Blow, the now legendary project formed by longtime Guns N’ Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, recently hit the studio to record a covers album that will be released later this year via Golden Robot Records.

Now the band will release their fourth single, a cover of Led Zeppelin's "Trampled Underfoot" on August 31st. Pre-order / save your copy now at this location.

Guitarist Alex Grossi comments: "This song was added into our live set during our first residency at The Whisky A Go Go in 2013 for Frankie Banali (Quiet Riot) to come down and jam on, when it came time to picking songs to cover for this record, naturally we had this one on the list, with Frankie on drums.’’

The track was recorded individually and mixed largely in quarantine earlier this year and also features Mike Duda (W.A.S.P.) on bass.

"Trampled Underfoot" follows the recent singles "Shakin'" (Eddie Money), "Rocks Off" (Rolling Stones) and "Ziggy Stardust" (David Bowie).