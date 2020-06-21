HOOKERS & BLOW To Release New Single "Ziggy Stardust"

Hookers & Blow, the project formed by longtime Guns N’ Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, recently hit the studio to record a covers album that will be released later this year via Golden Robot Records.

Now the band are set to drop their third single on July 6th, an emotive version of David Bowie’s "Ziggy Stardust" that truly and respectfully holds a candle up to the original.

Guitarist Alex Grossi comments: “'Ziggy Stardust' has been in the Hookers & Blow live set since our very first show 17 years ago. We are really happy that we were able to capture the vibe of the way we do it live in the studio.”

Pre-order "Ziggy Stardust" now at this location.

The first single that hit our ears was an inspired cover of the Eddie Money classic "Shakin'". Following "Shakin'" was an energetic and rambunctious version of the Rolling Stones classic "Rocks Off" from the iconic double album Exile On Main Street.