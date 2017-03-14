HORISONT Announce North American Tour
Swedish hard rockers Horisont have announced that they will be returning to North America next month as part of their About Time world tour. The upcoming dates come in support of the band's new album, About Time, which was released on February 3rd and features the singles "Electrical", "The Hive" and "About Time".
Speaking about their return stateside, the members of Horisont comment, "Well, well! Look what we have here! We had such a good time on our last U.S. tour, we thought it’s time to go back! So it’s with great pleasure that we can announce our next upcoming North American tour which is scheduled for April and May. We’ll be bringing the awesome blues rockers The Dirty Streets with us throughout the whole tour. More dates will be added shortly so stay tuned! See you soon!"
Dates:
April
7 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s
10 – Denver, CO – Hi Dive
12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
13 – Boise, ID – Neurolux
14 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
15 – Seattle, WA – Highline
16 – Vancouver, BC – Pub 340
18 – San Francisco, CA – Thee Parkside
20 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
23 – San Antonio, TX – Limelight
24 – Austin, TX – Grizzly Hall
25 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia
27 – Atlanta, GA – The Basement
29 – Richmond, VA – Strange Matter*
30 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie
May
1 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
2 – Boston, MA – Once
4 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Lounge
5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Gooski’s
9 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop