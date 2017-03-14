HORISONT Announce North American Tour

Swedish hard rockers Horisont have announced that they will be returning to North America next month as part of their About Time world tour. The upcoming dates come in support of the band's new album, About Time, which was released on February 3rd and features the singles "Electrical", "The Hive" and "About Time".

Speaking about their return stateside, the members of Horisont comment, "Well, well! Look what we have here! We had such a good time on our last U.S. tour, we thought it’s time to go back! So it’s with great pleasure that we can announce our next upcoming North American tour which is scheduled for April and May. We’ll be bringing the awesome blues rockers The Dirty Streets with us throughout the whole tour. More dates will be added shortly so stay tuned! See you soon!"

Dates:

April

7 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

10 – Denver, CO – Hi Dive

12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

13 – Boise, ID – Neurolux

14 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

15 – Seattle, WA – Highline

16 – Vancouver, BC – Pub 340

18 – San Francisco, CA – Thee Parkside

20 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

23 – San Antonio, TX – Limelight

24 – Austin, TX – Grizzly Hall

25 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia

27 – Atlanta, GA – The Basement

29 – Richmond, VA – Strange Matter*

30 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

May

1 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

2 – Boston, MA – Once

4 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Lounge

5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Gooski’s

9 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop