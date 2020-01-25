HORISONT Announce Sudden Death Album And Headline Tour

Swedish hard rockers Horisont has announced their forthcoming album Sudden Death and headline Sudden Death Tour 2020 in support of the release.

“As you might have noticed, it's been a bit quiet from team Horisont. That doesn't mean we haven't been busy. Quite the opposite, actually! We have, in our humble opinion, created our best record ever. It's a combination between a slap shot to the groin and a crosschecking in the face topped off with your normal Horisont sound. We're also stoked to be hitting the road the same time as the album release. Be sure to check out the dates and swing by. The combination of us being super excited to play live again, and the feeling of pure power with this new album, tells us these shows are going to kick all of our asses," states Horisont about the announcement.

Dates:

May

14 – Leipzig, Germany – Ut Connewitz

15 – Lohr am Main, Germany – Umsonst & Drinnen Festival

16 – Berlin, Germany – Bi Nuu (Paranoid Club Party)

18 – Vienna, Austria – Arena

19 – Aschaffenburg, Germany – Colos-Saal

20 – Essen, Germany – Turock

21 – Olten, Switzerland – Coq’D’Or

22 – Innsbruck, Austria – PMK

23 – Lichtenfels, Germany – Paunchy Cats

24 – Hamburg, Germany – Logo

June

3 – Solvesborg, Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival