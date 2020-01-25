HORISONT Announce Sudden Death Album And Headline Tour
January 25, 2020, an hour ago
Swedish hard rockers Horisont has announced their forthcoming album Sudden Death and headline Sudden Death Tour 2020 in support of the release.
“As you might have noticed, it's been a bit quiet from team Horisont. That doesn't mean we haven't been busy. Quite the opposite, actually! We have, in our humble opinion, created our best record ever. It's a combination between a slap shot to the groin and a crosschecking in the face topped off with your normal Horisont sound. We're also stoked to be hitting the road the same time as the album release. Be sure to check out the dates and swing by. The combination of us being super excited to play live again, and the feeling of pure power with this new album, tells us these shows are going to kick all of our asses," states Horisont about the announcement.
Dates:
May
14 – Leipzig, Germany – Ut Connewitz
15 – Lohr am Main, Germany – Umsonst & Drinnen Festival
16 – Berlin, Germany – Bi Nuu (Paranoid Club Party)
18 – Vienna, Austria – Arena
19 – Aschaffenburg, Germany – Colos-Saal
20 – Essen, Germany – Turock
21 – Olten, Switzerland – Coq’D’Or
22 – Innsbruck, Austria – PMK
23 – Lichtenfels, Germany – Paunchy Cats
24 – Hamburg, Germany – Logo
June
3 – Solvesborg, Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival