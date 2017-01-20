HORISONT Debut “About Time” Music Video

Swedish hard rockers, Horisont, have released a video for the title track of their new album, About Time, out on February 3rd via Century Media Records.

Says the band: “New single and video! As our third single from the album About Time we decided to go with the title track. It is perhaps not what you would expect a single by Horisont to be but that is also exactly why we decided to go for this song. The outstanding video directed by Max Ljungberg completely captures the essence of the song and together with the song and lyrics; it will make your heart bleed. A big thanks to Leif and Jennie-Ann for acting like true actors, no one could have done it better, and the amazing team of Sami, Johanna and Marcus.”

The band recently commented on the cover artwork, “The fabulous artwork for our fifth album About Time is once again crafted by the wizard of art himself – Henrik Jacobson, who also did the Odyssey artwork. Henrik has managed to capture the concept of the album and title in a brilliant Horisont way. We couldn’t be happier with the result and we hope you’ll enjoy it!”

About Time will be available as Special Edition Digipak (Europe only), Jewel Case CD (North America only), Gatefold LP and as digital album.

The LP will be available in the following vinyl colours:

* Black vinyl – unlimited

* Lilac vinyl – limited to 200 copies / exclusively available at Bengans

* Clear vinyl – limited to 100 copies / exclusively available at CMDistro

* Silver vinyl – limited to 200 copies / exclusively available at Green Hell

* Transparent Green vinyl – limited to 200 copies / exclusively available at Nuclear Blast

* Yellow vinyl – limited to 300 copies / North America only

About Time tracklisting:

“The Hive”

“Electrical”

“Without Warning”

“Letare”

“Night Line”

“Point Of Return”

“Boston Gold”

“Hungry Love”

“Dark Sides”

“About Time”

“The Hive”:

“Electrical” video: