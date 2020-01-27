HORRENDOUS And CLOAK Announce Spring US Tour
January 27, 2020, 12 minutes ago
Forward-thinking death metal entity, Horrendous (pictured above), and Atlanta black 'n' rollers, Cloak, will be embarking on a spring US trek. The run will be kicking off on April 7 in Boston, MA and will conclude on April 12 in Columbus, OH. The full run of dates can be found below.
March
28 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy ^
April
7 - Boston, MA - ONCE Ballroom *
8 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon
9 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck *
10 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
11 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s #
12 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
^ With Dysrhythmia, no Cloak
* also with Satan, Haunt, and more
# also with Spectral Voice, and more