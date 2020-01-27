HORRENDOUS And CLOAK Announce Spring US Tour

Forward-thinking death metal entity, Horrendous (pictured above), and Atlanta black 'n' rollers, Cloak, will be embarking on a spring US trek. The run will be kicking off on April 7 in Boston, MA and will conclude on April 12 in Columbus, OH. The full run of dates can be found below.

March

28 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy ^

April

7 - Boston, MA - ONCE Ballroom *

8 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

9 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck *

10 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

11 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s #

12 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

^ With Dysrhythmia, no Cloak

* also with Satan, Haunt, and more

# also with Spectral Voice, and more