HORRENDOUS To Host Two-Hour Gimme Radio Special Tonight

Philadelphia's/Washington, DC's forward-thinking death metal entity Horrendous will be hosting a two-hour radio special via Gimme Radio tonight, June 5th. The program will start at 4:00 P.M. PDT / 7:00 P.M. EDT, repeating Sunday, June 9th, at 2:00 P.M. PDT / 5:00 P.M. EDT. Not only have the band curated a spectacular heavy metal playlist for the show, but they will also be live chatting with fans. To listen, create a free account with Gimme Radio at this location.

Speaking of the show, Horrendous comments, "We curated a 2-hour radio show for Gimme Radio - each of us selected a handful of songs that we love. Tune in on June 5th at 7:00 P.M. EDT to hear our varied playlist along with commentary from all band members. We'll also be live chatting during the show."

Horrendous live:

July

20 – Pittsburgh, PA – Steel & Bone Fest

September

20-21 – Brooklyn, NY – Necrofest