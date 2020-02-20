HOUR OF PENANCE Release "Lamb Of The Seven Sins" Guitar Playthrough Video

Italy's death metallers, Hour Of Penance, have posted a guitar playthrough video for the song "Lamb Of The Seven Sins", featuring their guitarist, Paolo Pieri. The video was shot by Luca Fantini and recorded at Kick Recording Studio by Marco Mastrobuono. You can download the custom preset and IR for Mooer GE200 used in this video here.

List of gear Paolo is using includes:

- Mooer GE200 w/custom preset and IR

- Callisto 7 custom by Valenti Guitars

- EMG Pickups 81-7 / 66-7

- D'Addario 10-59 strings

- Essetipicks Ziriyab

The song comes from the band's last album Misotheism, released on Agonia Records.