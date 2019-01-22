HOUR OF PENANCE To Begin Recording New Album In February

Italy's prominent death metal force and Agonia Records recent signees, Hour Of Penance, have finished writing songs for their eighth album and will enter studio in less than a month to commence the recording process.

The band issued a statement on what's to come:

"Prepare yourselves, we’re finally ready to hit the studio once again. The follow up to Cast the First Stone will consist of nine tracks written during the course of the last two years in which we put all our best efforts to give you another piece of extreme speed and brutality. We decided to record all drums at Bloom Recording Studio in February, while guitars, bass and vocals will be tracked at Kick Recording Studio. To take things up a notch this time, we’ll fly to Poland in March to do all mixing and mastering at Hertz Recording Studio (Behemoth, Decapitated, Vader, Hate and many more) and give you the sonic assault your ears are craving for. We worked harder than ever on every single detail of every single song, and we cannot wait to let all of you get your hands on our new opus. We’ll share more information and details over the next weeks, stay in touch!”

Hour Of Penance signed a record deal with the Polish-based label in November of 2018, after parting ways with Prosthetic Records, via whom the band released three of their last albums, including 2017's Cast The First Stone. The release date of the new album is set for 2019 and is yet to be determined in detail.

Recently, the band have been confirmed to perform at Metaldays Festival 2019 held in Tolmin (Slovenia), alongside Akerocke, Dimmu Borgir, Dream Theater, Kvelertak, October Tide and other artists.